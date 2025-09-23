Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, hosted a “racy” themed bash at her Berkshire home. Photo / Getty Images

Fresh from their royal engagements with US President Donald Trump, Prince William and Kate Middleton ducked off to a “racy” themed birthday party in the English countryside.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle late last week, were among the VIP guests at a wild celebration hosted by Kate’s sister Pippa, who threw an over-the-top 50th for her billionaire husband James Matthews at the weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, Pippa, 42, and her husband incensed neighbours in the quaint village of Berkshire with an elaborate Spitfire display over the couple’s multimillion-pound property, which sits on a sprawling 60ha estate.

One disgruntled neighbour told the outlet that music was blasting from the early afternoon until the wee hours of the morning, with William, Kate, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and her husband, former Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner, said to have been among the guests.

The publication claims the “racy” party theme was a play on words for the birthday boy, with Matthews – a billionaire hedge fund manager – having previously been a professional race car driver.