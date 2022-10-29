Nathan Foley with his wife Nicolette and son Jackson. Photo/Supplied.

Singer-songwriter Nathan Foley became a household name as a member of Hi-5. He's just released a solo album, Hurricane, and is touring the album around New Zealand in April. He talks about timewasters, true love and the power of a good list.

The first thing I usually think about when I wake up is: Why is there a foot in my face? And why don't I have any blankets on me? Oh wait, it's my 2-year-old son Jackson hogging the entire bed from my wife and I, and then I wonder why my toddler alarm clock always seems to wake us up at 6.30 every morning when I am, unfortunately, a night owl and the combination of late nights and early mornings don't seem to be the perfect combination.

Presentation is important to me when I'm working on-stage or out at an event, but I don't worry about it too much when I'm home, or heading to do my grocery shopping, as being comfortable is massively important to me also. I may even be seen rocking some old crocs, ripped jeans and a paint-stained T-shirt at the shops at times. I do love getting dressed up if I'm out and about, but there's nothing more comfortable than wearing your daggiest clothes at home with no judgment.

To keep fit and healthy I "work". I have always given 150 per cent onstage and in every aspect of my life. I was told I was a hyperactive child so I guess I had to transfer that energy into something. I love to walk a lot, do the occasional gym workout. My biggest workout is seriously onstage, it's the best cardio ever! Or chasing my son around at home. I try to eat healthily as much as I can, but I wouldn't say that I'm overly strict. Everyone loves chocolate, right?

It's been a tough couple of years mentally for me with my entire industry stopping during Covid, and it was hard, so I really tried to appreciate the simple things in my life like family, friends, food and good conversation, and to try not to overthink about the negatives of life. It will always be up and down in life, but I guess it's up to us to manage our expectations and really take note of what is valuable to us. Family really saved me from drowning and falling into that rabbit hole of feeling depressed. When you realise what is important to you, the things that money can't buy, then my days felt a lot easier.

The best advice I've ever been given is: Firstly, be yourself. Don't pretend to be something you are not. Secondly? Give 100 per cent in everything you do, or don't do it at all. The one I really learnt is that you've got to have a good attitude, as it's the first thing anyone will notice about you.

If I wasn't a singer-songwriter I'd be a photographer/videographer full-time. I love it. I take my DSLR camera everywhere when I'm touring the world to try to capture the beauty in everything, and look back on the memories of those trips.

They say every creative person has a second outlet and mine is definitely photography and videography. I have always wanted to make time to write my own movie script, direct it and write and record the soundtrack. One day!

You only live once, so don't miss a damn thing. Take every opportunity, experience everything. Don't be afraid to live, learn and be the best version of yourself.

I'd describe myself as someone who cares a little too much at times, someone who wants perfection in what he does, so tends to overthink. I can be a little obsessive about cleanliness too. I love everything in its place at home and if it's not, it drives me crazy. But to sum it up? Energetic, creative, loyal, kind-hearted, very family oriented and funny.

As I get older I realise I see things a lot clearer. I'm a lot choosier about who I spend my time with, because I have realised that a lot of people can drain you of your energy, your positive outlook, and your will to make changes for the better in your life. Sometimes people want to bring you down or put a cloud over that sunshine you have because they are unhappy in their lives and want to bring you down to their level. So, now, I choose to be around friends and family who want you to grow, want you to be happy, and want you to succeed in life. As I get older, I have no time to waste on anyone who wants to bring me down.

My mother, Julie has been the definition of the perfect mother with her support, encouragement and the truth that she speaks. She always encouraged me to do what makes me happy, no matter what that may have been. She's protective (of me), even today as a grown man; she taught me not only to be a good man, but the way she raised me gave me a precedent to being a great parent to my son.



What people don't realise about me is that I actually don't like watching myself on TV and I honestly feel shy at times when given a compliment. It's CRAZY. I love performing, I love being onstage, I don't get nervous at all, but when given a compliment, it's hard to hear.

An ambition of mine is to one day win a Grammy. Wishful thinking I know, but I'm not giving up. I've always believed that big dreams are healthy, and at least if I've tried to achieve them, then there will be no regrets. If I do nothing to achieve my big dreams, then that will be my biggest regret of all. I just want the world to hear my music and feel the passion and love for it that I do.

I never knew what true love was like until my son was born. To have this little human come into your life that you have to protect and love, really put a perspective on life. It's that time you realise that there is something more important than yourself. It makes me the happiest to know that I love being a dad, and to know that no matter what, he will always feel needed, wanted and loved until the day I die. That makes me happy.

I love to be organised and consider myself kinda old-school at times so I write everything down on paper, in point form, to mark off everything I have to do in my day or week. I've always had this vision that, one day, technology will crash, Wi-Fi will just shut down and everything that we have grown accustomed to making our lives easier will just vanish, taking us back to the basics. So, part of me will always hold on to the old-school ways just in case!

Hurricane is out now. Nathan Foley will be touring in New Zealand from April 14-23, 2023.