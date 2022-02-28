Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Actress Naomi Watts surprised celeb-watchers at today's Screen Actor's Guild Awards by walking the red carpet alongside her boyfriend of the past few years, actor Billy Crudup.

The fiercely private couple have been quietly dating since starring together in the Netflix series Gypsy in 2017 – but five years later, their arm-in-arm appearance at today's SAG Awards in Los Angeles marks their red-carpet debut.

The pair have never commented publicly on their relationship, and have only been photographed together a handful of times since getting together, usually in paparazzi shots spotted around New York.

"I try to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life," The Morning Show star Crudup told E! News in 2018 when asked about his girlfriend.

"I don't particularly see the advantage of people knowing too much about me if I'm constantly trying to trick them into thinking I'm someone else."

Watts, 53, was previously in a relationship with actor Liev Schreiber from 2005 to 2016. The British-born actress, who migrated to Australia with her family aged 14 and has been claimed as one of Aussie's most successful Hollywood exports, shares two children with Schreiber.

Crudup, also 53, was in a relationship with actress Mary-Louise Parker from 1996 to 2003.