It’s a common cost that most women cop without even thinking about it – but a recent pub debate highlighted how unfair it is. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

I recently started a pub debate when I mentioned that my boyfriend and I are going halves in the cost of my latest contraception.

The reaction was mixed.

Our friends were shocked, surprised, and even a little bit offended. I would have got a warmer reception if I announced he was buying me a designer handbag.

Someone declared it was “anti-feminist of me” to expect a man to pay for my healthcare.

Another mate turned to me and asked: “Why is he paying for something that is just for you?”

Well, it isn’t just for me.

It is for us, we are both invested in me not getting pregnant, but I understand where the confusion stems from.

Society has made it clear that women should be the only ones burdened by the cost of contraception.

The contraception I’m planning to get is a hormonal intra-uterine device (IUD) called the Mirena.

I’ve been quoted $250 (NZ$272) to get it inserted, and I think it is only fair that my boyfriend and I split that bill.

The alternative of us having a baby would be a much bigger cost for both of us – which research suggests could add up to more than $500,000 (NZ$544,000) over the first 18 years of a child’s life.

So, people would be happy for him to pay that, or costly child support, but are against him paying for contraception?

I’m sorry, but I’m lost.

Sarah Megginson, money expert at Finder, explained that at a bare minimum Australian parents can expect to spend around $140-$170 (NZ$152-NZ$185) a week to raise a child.

However, Megginson stresses that cost is a base level: “It is not unusual for this figure to be far higher for many parents.

“From there, costs can start to mount up when you factor in childcare, school fees, sports and hobbies, clothes and shoes and of course, groceries.”

Plus, you might want to take a deep breath because the total cost of raising a child in these harsh economic times could set you back half a million.

“One estimate for the cost of raising a child ranges from $159,120 (NZ$173,170) up to $548,500 (NZ$596,940) over 18 years.

“A 2013 report by the University of Canberra found that the cost of raising two children would likely range from $474,000 (NZ$515,860) to $1,097,000 (NZ$1,194,000) throughout their childhood,” she explained.

Plus, say we have a baby and break up - then my boyfriend will spend the next 18 years getting his wage garnished to pay child support.

So, when you consider how expensive it is to actually have a child. Why aren’t more men helping to foot the bill to prevent it from happening? Photo / Getty Images

So, when you consider how expensive it is to actually have a child, why aren’t more men helping to foot the bill to prevent it from happening?

If a man doesn’t want a child, the best financial move he could make is to invest in his partner’s contraception.

Contraception is an ongoing financial burden for women in Australia who are actively trying not to get pregnant.

Alex Polyakov, associate professor and gynaecologist at The University of Melbourne, has crunched the numbers.

If you’re a woman and opt to get an IUD? The cost can vary in Australia depending on the type and if the government subsidises it. “The average cost is around $300, and the cost over a five-year period would be $600,” he explained. Photo / supplied

While Polyakov can only provide rough estimates, he has worked out what most women would be spending during their lifetime based on their contraception cocktail of choice.

Polyakov points out, “The cost of birth control pills will depend on the specific brand and dosage prescribed, but assuming an average cost of $15 (NZ$16) per month, the cost over 30 years would be around $5400 (NZ$5870).”

If you’re a woman and opt to get an IUD? The cost can vary in Australia depending on the type and if the government subsidises it. “The average cost is around $300, and the cost over a five-year period would be $600 (NZ$653),” he explained.

When it comes to implant contraceptives, it varies again.

Polyakov finds that the average woman using that form would be forking out at least, “$450 (NZ$490). Assuming an average cost of $50 (NZ$54) for a three-year implant, the cost over a 30-year period (assuming nine implants) would be approximately $450,” he explained.

Polyakov’s estimates rely heavily on women being able to access heavily subsidised options. For me, I’d need to wait several weeks to get into a free women’s clinic, so I’m opting for the more expensive and convenient option and yes, my partner will be paying half but clearly the move could be saving him almost half a million in the future. So, I reckon he’s got a pretty good deal going for him.