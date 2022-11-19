My Secret Auckland: D’Arcy Waldegrave reveals his favourite spots in the city

Newstalk ZB broadcaster D'Arcy Waldegrave. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, sport broadcaster D’Arcy Waldegrave takes us on a tour of his top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

My favourite beach is Cornwallis, off Firebreak Rd. Super calm, loads of Pohutukawa shade and grass. A gentle Westie paradise until the cavemen on their jet skis turn up. The beach is sooooo long though, you can normally escape them.

Favourite brunch spot?

I don’t really eat much but the crew down at Humbug Cafe in Glen Eden have stuffed me with delish from time to time. Local, eclectic with morning sun in a very ramshackle environment.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Just roll down to Street Feast in Titirangi. It’s basically a fancy food court. Good eats but most importantly it has Churly’s Rise, a Behemoth bar with cracking good beer off tap. Wonderful place to sit in the afternoon/evening sun and drink, eat, laugh and watch the locals. Shame the chickens were removed before it was built. I miss those birds.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Over to Waiheke to visit my mother. Choice view of Auckland city centre from the ferry, cool place to adventure on with mum as a guide. Her house is the best too and her company on that crazy little island is all a visitor could ask for.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

At home. Honestly, getting home is the best thing about going out. Sitting on the deck with a nightcap, listening to the police helicopter.

Favourite place to get coffee from?

Allpress Caffetteria in Drake St, CBD. Best coffee, top staff. Xavi is the man. A city refuge for me. It has a sweet gallery attached too, constant parade of tremendous art to consume.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I can’t remember the last time I had greasies. Would’ve been from Vijay and Monika down at Laingholm Beach.

Favourite place to get good beer from?

Hopscotch brew and sell the best beer. 30 taps and, in owner Hugh, all the beer knowledge you could ask for. It’s also independent from the Trusts Cartel, by far and away the worst part of living out west.

Favourite trail for a hike?

My rebuilt knee and partial meniscectomy says no. At a stretch I’ll do Exhibition Drive, the pipeline, but that’s rare. The views are wonderful. But really, I’m a human being, not a human walking.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I want the Kings Arms to be rebuilt. Miss that place a heap. A return of the Big Day Out at Mt Smart wouldn’t go amiss either. The Powerstation has hosted some goodies and Spark Arena had Tool. Never miss Tool. If Tool played at a public toilet block, that would be my favourite venue.

Favourite sporting venue?

Eden Park has given me so much pleasure. From laid-back cricket on the outer oval to barnburning clashes in the main stadium. The two best crowd noises I’ve ever heard were there. The 2015 Cricket World Cup semi-final win and the Rugby World Cup final when the Black Ferns stood triumphant.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Avondale Market on Sunday morning. Madcap place, worth it for the people alone. Take a bag, spend hours.