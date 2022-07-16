Chlöe Swarbrick talks about her favourite spots in Auckland city. Photo / Michael Craig

In this new Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, MP for Auckland Central Chlöe Swarbrick tells us her favourite place to go for a coffee, where she loves taking out-of-town visitors and where she often goes for "the biggest bargain ever".

Favourite beach?

Sentinel Beach. A tiny pocket of sand, rocks and sea right next to the city. When the tide's out it's not the easiest place for a swim, but some mates and I managed to trawl across the spongy seafloor to get something akin to a dip, like I had a month ago for Live Ocean Winter Dip.

Favourite brunch spot?

Can't go past Bestie. Emma and Tane and the team will fold you into the Karangahape Road community.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Ockhee. The menu's often evolving, Paulee and the crew are incredible hosts.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I've had a few mates from around the rest of the country visit our central city recently. I got to make up my own pseudo-architecture tour for my friend Katie, which included a walk along Greys Ave's iconic 1940s state housing, through Myer's Park (where Graham Tipene's art will soon adorn the underpass), and introduction to Basement Theatre and the back of Q Theatre and the Comedy Club, past the Town Hall and Aotea Square, Lorne Street and the Library (shout out the rescued mini-model of Auckland) and the site of the please-soon-to-be-restored St James, Art Gallery, down to the reclaimed pedestrian space at Lower Queen Street, Michael Parekowhai's Lighthouse at the end of Queen's Wharf to land in one of my favourite places in the world: Tessa Harris' Kupenga (an interactive artwork you can lie on and hear the Waitemata).

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Ponsonby Pool Hall, forever and always.

Favourite place to get coffee from?

Daily Daily - genuinely the daily. Albert and Josh know the order and our neighbourhood inside and out.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Te Henga, Bethells, and the many hidden and public walks are cemented in my heart.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Whammy.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Now this one will be cheesy, because I've never been a fan of buying things just coz. My favourite places in the city are those you can hang out in for free, which has got to be the biggest bargain ever. The library, a lot of the Art Gallery, Myers and Albert and Victoria [Parks] and Silo Park plus so many of the public spaces like Te Wananga and Te Komititanga, Queen's Wharf. These are such special and incredible spaces that bring our community together, regardless of means, and I can't wait for us to have all the more of them.