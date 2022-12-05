Colin Fassnidge has revealed his new look on Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

Celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge has stunned his followers after unveiling his incredible transformation.

The Irish-Australian TV personality, who starred on My Kitchen Rules for nine years, took to Instagram to show off his newly ripped figure after six months of gruelling training.

The father-of-two credited UFC Gym in Rockdale, Sydney, and trainer Adam Eddine with helping him get in shape, as he shared before and after photos of his progress.

“When I started training with [Eddine] he made me take a photo [on] day one (which I found quite embarrassing looking at it). Moving forward six months and on the road filming a lot we still found time for our weekly Colin bashing,” Fassnidge wrote.

“You meet a few people in life who truly help and motivate you. Adam is one of those people.

“Still a lot more to do (beer belly!)”

Eddine, who is a kickboxing champion and coach, praised Fassnidge on his own Instagram account, saying it was a “pleasure” to help the chef with his fitness goals.

“We still have so much more work to do,” Eddine added. “Even though it looks like it’s all fun and games, behind the scenes we are keeping it real.”

Fassnidge has been posting videos of his training sessions throughout the year, but this is the first time he’s documented his incredible results.

The well-known TV host and restaurateur has had a busy 2022, in which he helmed channel Seven’s new cooking show, Kitchen Nightmares Australia, which debuted in October.

The reality show was based off the popular Gordon Ramsay series in the UK, and saw Fassnidge help struggling hospitality owners to overhaul their restaurants and finetune their service.

Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans on My Kitchen Rules. Photo / Supplied

It was not without some controversy, after the owner of a Sydney cafe claimed she lost thousands of dollars in business after the programme rebranded and renovated her eatery.

Virginia Cheong, the owner of Cafe de Vie in Homebush, had her establishment rebranded into a Lebanese restaurant – a move which she said saw her business face more trouble than before.

Speaking to news.com.au in November, Cheong said, while she was struggling with business before the show, the first week after the store was overhauled saw a $6000 drop in sales.

Fassnidge swiftly responded to Ms Cheong’s claims, defending the show while talking to Nova FM radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa.

“It was a Chinese-owned cafe serving terrible Middle Eastern bread and Italian food. It was also losing,” the chef said.

Fassnidge added “not everyone is going to survive” in the industry, even with rebranding and a new menu.

“That’s the brutality of the industry we’re in,” he said.

Fassnidge said he “really liked Virginia” and it was a “shame” she was still experiencing difficulties after the show.

A Seven spokesperson said the goal of Kitchen Nightmares was to “encourage all Aussies to get out and support local business”.



