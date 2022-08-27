Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

'My IUD fell out twice': What it's like having two IUDs go MIA

By: and
11 mins to read
IUDs are an effective form of birth control, but for a small percentage of women they can fall out. Photo/Getty

IUDs are an effective form of birth control, but for a small percentage of women they can fall out. Photo/Getty

IUDs are safe and effective birth control, but for some, keeping them in can prove difficult. Katie Harris investigates why they get dislodged and whether anything can be done to prevent them falling out.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.