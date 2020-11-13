Mum's 'insane' walk-in wardrobe transformation goes viral

Inside a mum and daughter's walk-in wardrobe. Photo / Mrs Hinch Made Me Do it - Facebook

It's many women's dream — a massive walk-in wardrobe that fits never-ending amounts of shoes and clothes.

Women will often complain there is never enough space to fit all their fashion, beauty and accessory needs — and before you know it, they have taken over their partner's side of the cupboard.

But to build a walk-in-wardrobe, you need plenty of room, which one mum finally had after her two daughters moved out and she stopped at nothing to create her "dream" dressing space.

Taking to the popular UK Facebook group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It, the mother-of-three shared a series of images and a video showing off her incredible store-like space.

A mother transformed her two daughters' rooms into a walk-in wardrobe after they moved out of home. Photo / Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It - Facebook

"Had an empty spare room when our two eldest daughters moved out and always wanted a dressing room so now share this with my 21 year daughter," the mum wrote in the post.

To keep costs low, the pair upcycled furniture they already had and bought the rest of the basics such as shelves from Ikea, which they personalised to fit the room.

"All the furniture was second hand or up cycled, the flower mirror was an old mirror wardrobe door and the dressing table mirror was off another old wardrobe with attached lights," she explained.

She said she had the wardrobe for years and just took the doors off and added some extra rails. "The shoe shelves were from B & Q [a UK home improvement retailer] and they even cut them to the sizes we needed."

She created the boutique-style space for her and her youngest daughter. Photo / Supplied

The space almost replicates a fashion store with its floor-length flower mirror, visible shelving for accessories and pink fluffy rug and velvet stool in the centre of the space for trying on shoes.

The entire room is sectioned off with a jewellery station, white marble-effect dressing table and open cupboards to make seeing clothes easy.

After sharing her DIY project to the Facebook group, it has attracted almost 2500 "likes" and hundreds of comments from fellow women stunned by the transformation.

"Omg this is insane," one member wrote.

"Love this it's like going into a boutique! Fabulous," a second person said.

"Dream dressing room!" a third person wrote, while a fourth described it as "absolutely amazing".

They even have their own jewellery station. Photo / Supplied

The stylish pair also attracted plenty of attention for their creative ceiling, which was lined with fairy lights. They also have an entire space for their handbags and heels.

"Can I move in. Hahahha looks amazing," one woman joked.

"Fabulous I going to do similar, smaller scale lol when I get smallest bedroom back, then don't have to have wardrobes on my room can have a nice dressing table," another added.

It's not the first time a mum's walk-in wardrobe has gone viral. In June this year, a woman's Kmart transformation also left Facebook followers stunned.

In June this year, An Aussie woman also shared her stunning Kmart walk-in wardrobe transformation. Photo / Supplied

The Aussie woman and her fiance decided to build a walk-in wardrobe, transforming their Perth home's spare room using items from Ikea, Kmart and eBay.

She then shared the incredible result of her fiance's hard work on Facebook, and her post racked up hundreds of comments from other women who couldn't believe the transformation.

"It cost around $4000 in total which is miles cheaper than what we got quoted by a professional carpentry company," Leanne Fletche told news.com.au about their project at the time.

"The marble on the centre piece is real Carrara marble, that was $700 alone, which pushed up the total price."

The luxe space took her partner, Dan Bromley, a professional painter, four days to complete.

It includes a dresser table complete with lights mirror, Ikea Billy bookcases to showcase her bags and shoes, a mirrored Ikea Pax wardrobe and a chic velvet bench from Kmart.