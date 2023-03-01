Disturbing footage shows a baby being handed a vape. Video / Seven Network

Warning: Distressing content

Sickening footage shows an Australian baby being given a vape to suck on as women laugh in the background.

Disturbing videos shared on social media show the 10-month-old boy spluttering after being handed the vape, which he puts in his mouth before coughing out the toxic vapour.

In one clip, a woman can be heard asking the baby, “Want to try?”, before sticking the vape in his mouth.

In another video, a friend is seen laughing along as the baby struggles after breathing in vapour.

New South Wales Police were sent the videos and went to check on the welfare of a baby on the Mid North Coast.

No arrests have been made.

The mother defended herself and attacked her critics.

Furious people online called for the baby to be taken away from his mother.

“Who gives their kid a vape, grow up and be a better mother,” one person commented.

“How can you put the vape up to your own son’s mouth and watch him suck on it and laugh while he’s choking and coughing.”

She defended herself in a comment on Facebook.

“Every **** got the hide to sit there and talk about me and my child, take a look in yas own backyard [sic],” she wrote.

“You ain’t perfect either so keep that mouth going, you ain’t scary, you’re nothing but bums.”