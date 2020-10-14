Mum slammed for photoshopping stepson out of family photo

A woman has been labelled "horrible" for having her stepson removed from a family photo. Photo / Twitter

A woman who allegedly paid to have her stepson removed from a family photo has been slammed online.

Screenshots posted to Twitter showed the photo of the family of five, believed to be from the United States, taken during a photoshoot.

In a post to a Facebook group, the woman asked if anyone could remove her stepson from the photo.

"Hello! Can anyone remove the centre kid? Willing to cashapp, Venmo or zell $10. Photographers (sic) permission is included TY!"

A third screenshot showed the woman was now using the professional family photo with her stepson removed as her profile picture.

The woman's profile picture no longer features her stepson. Photo / Twitter

After screenshots of the stepmum's alleged move were posted to Twitter the woman was slammed:

One said: "This breaks my heart. As a kid I didn't grow up with my siblings and went on trips with my cousin's family, being asked to step out of the frame while the 'family' takes pics hurts like hell."

Another simply added: "Omg this is so sad."

But others said it was unfair to slam the woman given they didn't know the full story:

"It's possible she's horrible. It's also possible bio-mom doesn't want photos of her kid posted on Fb or some other reason she included the child in all of the pictures but needed him photoshopped out of only 1? People are quick to jump to judgement without any real information."

Another added: "This is why you need to take different shots of different people in them. Relationships change. Maybe she doesn't see the boy anymore or she split from him. Maybe it's painful for her to have him in there with her own two."

It's not the first time a request like this has gone viral – back in December another woman was slammed for asking Facebook users to edit her stepson out of the photo.

In her post, the woman said: "He's my stepson and I love these pictures of us together but I also didn't get any good ones with just two without him," the American woman wrote.

"Also remove him from the full family pictures please," she added.

She later added that she does "love my stepson but I do want some without him in them".

"I already posted these ones but I just want to have it both ways."

Her request was shared on Reddit where it was labelled "absolutely deplorable" and heart-breaking.