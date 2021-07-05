Mum slammed for only letting children watch cartoons while on a treadmill

A mum has revealed how she only lets her kids watch cartoon TV if they go on the treadmill. Photo / TikTok

A US mum has been criticised online after revealing that her children are only allowed to watch cartoons if they walk on a treadmill.

The woman says this is her way to trick her kids into exercising.

In a video shared to TikTok, she shows her 11-year-old boy walking on the treadmill while watching a TV show.

"I only let my kids watch cartoons if they're walking on a treadmill," she wrote in the caption.

"One day my 11-year-old walked 16 miles (25.7km)."

The woman shared a video to TikTok showing her 11-year-old boy getting his steps in on the machine while enjoying a TV show. Photo / TikTok

The video went viral with more than 2.7 million views, and many opinions on the mother's unorthodox parenting technique.

"You win at parenting! That's genius!" one person commented.

"Well excuse me while I add a treadmill to my Amazon cart," another TikTok user said.

However, numerous people expressed their disapproval over the mother's actions, saying children should be allowed to "relax" while watching TV.

"They will talk about this in therapy one day," one person wrote.

Another TikTok user called the mum's technique "low-key evil".

The woman defended her methods, saying the technique also works for adults - including herself.

"I tell myself I can only watch my favourite show if I'm on the treadmill or folding laundry," she explained.