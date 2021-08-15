Mum slammed for making 7-year-old do household chores and pay rent

Felicia Farley charges her seven-year-old rent and has her complete chores. Photo / TikTok

A controversial mum has felt the wrath of parents around the world after she revealed she insists her 7-year-old pay rent and complete a wide range of chores.

Felicia Farley gets her young daughter to work daily to earn money, receiving a small sum at the end of the week - with the rest being paid back to mum to settle her "rent" and living costs.

Boasting on TikTok, Farley says she has the ultimate parenting hack to "teach kids the value of money".

"Every week my daughter has a list of chores. If those chores are completed daily, she will get $7 at the end of the week."

"In total she pays $5 for bills, leaving $2 left over which she can then keep and save or spend."

But it was also the list of "age-appropriate chores" that left other parents stunned.

The list includes cleaning the toilet and says that 3-year-olds should be filling the laundry basket.

Farley says it teaches her daughter about contributing to household funds like "food, water, electricity and rent".

The US-based mum's move has caused an uproar online saying children shouldn't be forced to learn and do these tasks at such a young age.

"I wasn't doing those things when I was 12!" one wrote.

Another added: "She's not an adult – she's a child. Pay your own bills!"

A third asked: "Okay, but what happens if she doesn't do the chores? You just not feed her?"

Farley responded, saying she would never be without any food and that the money she takes back goes into a savings account.

"Of course I don't withhold food or anything else from her … the money goes into a savings account that she will have access to when she's 18 … and she can learn that she made all that money on her own!

"It's not about the bills. I'm trying to give her a foundation that I never had."