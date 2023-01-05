The US mum explained she allowed her daughter to get her nose pierced because she “does not like earrings” as they’re “ugly”. Photo / TikTok, @megz_nichole217

A mother in the United States has caused a stir online after she allowed her 9-year-old daughter to get a nose piercing.

Meagan Black, from Illinois, posted a video on TikTok of her daughter Bella sporting a nose ring and thick mascara.

The clip, which has been viewed over 23 million times, sparked a backlash, with some labelling the 28-year-old a “bad mum”.

“Why she got a nose piecing? [sic]” one person asked.

Others questioned if the piercing was “fake” while some were confused over her girl’s age.

“She looks 7 and 15 at the same time because of the nose piercing,” one person said.

“I don’t know if that’s a kid, it sounds like it and looks like it but have a NOSE PIERCING??” another asked.

“She is way too young to have a nose piercing!” another wrote.

The video has left the internet divided with many commenting that the girl was too young for the adornment.

“Hell no too young too young! You’re a bad parent,” one said.

US mum Meagan has caused a stir online after she allowed her 9-year-old daughter Bella to get a nose piercing. Photo / TikTok, @megz_nichole217

“She is way to [sic] young to have a nose piercing!” another wrote.

“She’s 9. No jeweller would do that. Shame on you. She’s a child. She’s not mature or developed,” a third said.

“I got a nose piercing myself but 9 is a bit too early because the nose hasn’t fully grown yet,” a fourth wrote.

But some users jumped in and defended the mum.

“OMG stop hating, they are amazing,” one said.

“Her nose ring is so cute! It suits her so well!!” another wrote.

“She is so pretty I don’t know what the haters are talking about,” a third said.

The mum hit back at critics, explaining she allowed her daughter to get her nose pierced because she “does not like earrings” as they’re “ugly”.

She added that there was “no age restriction” when she took Bella to get her nose pierced since she had “parent consent”.

“About the nose ring thing, she’s 9 years old ok, if she wants a f***ing nose ring, what’s the big deal with that?” she said.

“I mean, it’s not her tongue or her eyebrow, and I didn’t tattoo her face, she just wanted a simple nose ring.

“Like what is the big deal?”

Many users questioned how Bella’s school reacted to the piercing.

Meagan explained her daughter goes to a public school, adding they are “fine” with nose rings and “haven’t said a thing”.

The mum went on to dismiss claims she forced her child to get a piercing.

“Did you want the piercing or did I force you?” Meagan asked Bella. “I wanted it” the girl answered.

Meagan also explained why her daughter is allowed to wear make up.

“Because she is naturally light blonde and her eyebrows, eyelashes are really light and she just wants a little colour on them,” she said.