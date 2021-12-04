Mum shows what it's like to have a night nanny for your baby

Mum shows what it’s like to have a night doula for your baby. Source / Twitter

A US mum has copped backlash for having a night nanny look after her baby while she has "mum time" and relaxes.

Brittant Knight took to social media to show off the benefits of having a night nanny, explaining that between 8pm and 6am she doesn't have to look after her two-month-old son at all.

"There are zero happenings between 8pm and 6am because I'm usually ASLEEP, OK?"

The mum later added in the comments: "Postpartum Nighttime Doulas do a lot more than just take care of the baby throughout the night.

"It's important you find one who fits you and your family's needs!"

The mum's night nanny arriving at 8pm to look after her son until the next morning. Photo / Twitter / MissBeeBright

In the video, Bright is seen prepping bottles for her baby son before the night nanny arrives to date over parenting duties.

She is seen retreating to her room for the night and running herself a bath before heading to bed for an uninterrupted night of sleep.

Brittany has "me-time" from 8pm to 6am. Photo / Twitter / MissBeeBright

The post, which has been viewed 1.5 million times, was bombarded with thousands of comments.

Bright's post copped heated backlash with a number of people calling her out for being a "part time" mum and labelled her lifestyle "financial privilege".

"Say you rich without saying you rich," laughed one commenter.

"Doula care from a reproductive/birth justice framework is NOT supposed to be luxurious," another wrote.

Meanwhile a third posted: "Imagine [if] all mothers had access to services like this."

However, many backed the mum's use of a night nanny, saying the maintenance of a mother's health and mental health is important.

"The amount of young mothers I know would maintain healthier lives if they could afford this," one wrote.

Some of the nastier comments were deleted.

Bright later responded explaining that motherhood isn't a competition for who struggles the most and is "proud" of herself for seeking help when she needs it.

"Ask for help," she said. "There's nothing wrong with it."