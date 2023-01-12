Ebony shared footage while she was in the hospital. Photo / TikTok/mumlifewithebs

A British mother has spoken about the moment her midwife went “awkwardly quiet” then proceeded to laugh at the name she had chosen for her baby.

In a video on TikTok, Ebony recalled the moment the midwife laughed about the name to the woman in the bed next to the new mum's.

She had just shared with the midwife that she planned to name her baby boy Bleu.

"To the midwife who went awkwardly quiet when I told her what my baby was called and then went and laughed about it to the woman in the bed next to me," she wrote in the on-screen captions on TikTok.

In her caption for the video, Ebony wrote: "She was called KAREN".

Ebony went on to explain that her baby was initially going to be called Arthur but she ended up changing her mind about the name.

In a follow up video answering viewers' questions, she said: "At first, we decided on the name Arthur ... there was no boy name we were totally in love with ... and then we both agreed that we liked Arthur".

"Not long after, I decided that I didn't really like it. It's a nice name, but I wanted something a bit more unique. Something that not many people are called," she added.

Ebony already had a boy named Beau and said she never planned on giving her sons such similar names.

"I never intended to have matching baby names, the whole both of them starting with a B was not something that I did plan on.

"Then I saw Bleu on a baby app or something and it's exactly how I felt when I'd first seen Beau.

"When I'd first seen the name Bleu I was like, 'that's a bit of a weird name ... like that's a bit silly', but then I couldn't stop thinking about it, I fell in love with it and I liked it a lot better than I did Arthur."

The new mum clarified that is pronounced Blue, like he colour blue, but "spelled the French way".

The video received dozens of comments in support of the mum’s choice.