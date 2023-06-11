Turns out you need just one ingredient to keep ants from getting into your pantry. Photo / Getty Images

A TikTok user has revealed the ultimate chemical-free hack for keeping ants away

US woman Shannon Doherty shared a video explaining the simple solution to keep ants out of your house that’s now gone viral.

The mum of four, who regularly shares her “mom hacks” on her TikTok account @athomewithshannon, revealed that cinnamon sticks are the key to getting rid of pesky creepy crawlies.

The video, which has garnered almost 10,000 likes so far, is captioned, “Best Hack for ANTS! Share with everyone!!”

She asks viewers at the start of the video, “Why am I putting cinnamon all over my kitchen?

“My grandma taught me this simple hack: Put cinnamon around the openings in your walls and the ants stay away.”

While it may sound crazy, she doesn’t simply throw ground cinnamon all over her floors. In the ten-second clip, she puts sticks of cinnamon near the doors inside her home - you can buy these in a jar from the supermarket.

Many viewers rushed to share their thoughts in the comments, with one writing, “Such a great idea.”

Cinnamon isn't just useful for cooking and baking - turns out it's useful for deterring unwanted guests. Photo / Getty Images

Another added, “Such a great easy hack you never knew you needed!”, with another confirming “it worked”.

However, others said they couldn’t test the method as their household pets would likely just eat the cinnamon sticks.

One shared, “I have a cat. Cannot do that,” while another chimed in, “Great idea but my dogs would eat them. At least they would have fresh cinnabreath [sic].”

It seems spices act as a deterrent for ants, unlike other pantry items. One Daily Mail writer previously suggested blocking entry points to your home with cotton wool soaked in curry paste.

If neither of those hacks work, you can try putting plastic containers of cloves on you windowsills or use salt as a barrier. Leftover coffee grounds can also work to deter ants inside or in the garden.







