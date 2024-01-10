Mum of three Demi Agoglia died after a Brazilian butt lift operation despite her partner Bradley Jones' attempts to save her. Photo / Facebook

Mum of three Demi Agoglia died after a Brazilian butt lift operation despite her partner Bradley Jones' attempts to save her. Photo / Facebook

A 26-year-old British woman has died just days after Brazilian butt-lift surgery in Turkey, according to The Sun.

Demi Agoglia, from Manchester in northern England, began experiencing chest pain hours before she was meant to return home.

According to her family, she suffered a heart attack on the way to the Istanbul clinic for a check-up after the infamous procedure, known as a BBL.

Agoglia’s partner Bradley Jones gave her CPR before she was rushed into intensive care, but doctors weren’t able to save her, according to The Sun.

It’s estimated that the mortality rate for BBL operations is one in every 3000 people - a higher death rate than for any other cosmetic surgery.

Agoglia is believed to have suffered several heart attacks due to a fat embolism, although she was told her operation had been successful.

She gave birth to her youngest son just seven months ago and had flown to Turkey for the operation, despite previously having had dental work at the clinic which surgeons botched.

Agoglia’s brother Carl, 37, told the outlet her family had tried to talk her out of going ahead with the operation, and warned any others thinking of doing the same, “Don’t do it”.

“It is tragic what happened. We are just in shock,” he said.

“She had previously gone [to Istanbul] to have her teeth done. No one wanted her to go out and have it done but she is one of those people.

“If anyone is thinking of flying to Turkey for an operation I would say don’t do it. Even her boyfriend didn’t want her to do it. But she is 26 and has her own mind.”

He added that the family heard how Jones performed CPR on her in a taxi and that she collapsed in the clinic, but other details were “still vague” and a coroner’s report was expected to reveal more.

Demi Agoglia's family and partner warned her not to go ahead with the dangerous procedure. Photo / Facebook

“She shouldn’t have to die - she’s only 26,” he added.

Agoglia’s younger sister Georgina shared an emotional video on TikTok paying tribute, writing, “I lost my sister yesterday. I miss you so much Demi. Nothing feels real anymore. How can you be gone.

“Nothing will ever be the same without you, I love you Demi.”

Her friends also paid tribute to the young mum, calling her “the life of the party”.

“Shine down so bright on your beautiful boys Demi Agoglia & send them the strength they will need to get through this,” one wrote.

“Omg heartbroken RIP Demi Agoglia you was loved and will be missed by so many,” another shared.

Another friend wrote, “What a cruel world we live in ... You were the life of the party and such a funny wild person. Thinking of your little boys and your family and friends at this hard time. Rest in peace Demi Agoglia.”