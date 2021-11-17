Mum issues safety warning over allowing children to eat in the car

Mum reveals what parents must never allow their children to do in the car. Video / @tinyheartseducation

Mum reveals what parents must never allow their children to do in the car. Video / @tinyheartseducation

An Australian paramedic has shared her "non-negotiable" for travelling with children in the car, revealing why parents should never allow young children to eat in the car.

Nikki Jurcutz is an experienced paramedic and co-founder of Tiny Hearts Education, a charity set up to help parents become confident in first-aid for their children.

She posted a message to Instagram warning parents that "choking is silent" and urging parents to not allow their young children to have a snack in the back, especially while they are in rear-facing seats.

"If you're driving and concentrating on the road you are not going to hear it and not going to be aware, especially when your little one is rearward facing," Jurcutz said.

Other parents responded to the warning with their own terrifying experiences.

One mum shared how one of her children choked while he was in the back seat.

"I saw him right away because we weren't actually driving, but he was in his chair," she wrote.

"And the time it took me to get out, run to his door, get him out of my chair with my shaking hands and start back blows was far too long for my comfort.

"It was terrifying, to say the least. So yes this is important."

In response to questions online, Jurcutz said she wouldn't even give her children liquid foods, such as yoghurt, if she was driving with her kids in the back.

She said even when children were old enough to be forward-facing in their chair, the problem still remained.

"The issue still remains at any age as it's silent and you're concentrating on the road.

"There have been situations where kids have choked on food or toys etc and the parents have only realised once they arrive at their destination when it's too late."

Plunket told the Herald that parents should always supervise young children while they were eating.

"Young children can choke on food quite easily. This is because they have small air and food passages, are still learning to move food around in their mouths, and their biting, chewing and food-grinding skills are still developing," a spokesperson said.

​"Parents and caregivers should always make sure pēpi and tamariki sit down while they eat or drink, and that an adult is actively supervising them while they are eating or drinking.

"The single biggest reason not to offer your pēpi or tamariki food or drink in the car is because if you are driving, you can't actively supervise them. Tamariki can choke on even the most unassuming of foods, and sometimes it's silent."

They advised parents with hungry youngsters to make accommodation for their growing pēpi when planning a trip.

"Allow time for eating and drinking before you head out, or plan to stop during your trip for a bite to eat or drink."