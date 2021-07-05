Mum furious after 4-year-old daughter labelled 'overweight' by school nurse

A mum has been left furious after a school nurse called her 4-year-old daughter overweight and told her to pack healthier options in her lunchbox. Photo / Facebook

A mum is furious after a school nurse called her 4-year-old daughter overweight and criticised her lunchbox meal choices.

In a post on social media, the mum shared a photo of her daughter's packed lunch which included sugar-free yoghurt, home-made sausage rolls, vegetable sticks, fruit, cheese and biscuits.

She also slammed the school for having "routine health checks" on students during school hours.

"They check hearing, eyes and do a BMI on the children," she said, while reminding readers of her daughter's young age.

"The nurse had never seen our lunches but told me my child was overweight, she assumed I was not feeding her healthy foods and told me I need to offer healthier options because she is 'well above average'," she wrote.

"I don't believe my daughter is overweight, she eats loads of fruit and vegetables and is healthy and happy.

The furious mother was met with support online with many saying her lunchbox "looked perfect".

"It looks healthy to me. I wouldn't believe anything the child health nurses says when it comes to weight," one mum said.

"How rude. Take no notice of what she has said you have made a great lunch variety for your child and as long as they eat the foods and are happy what's wrong with it?" another mum said.

Others said it's not the school nurse's right to tell parents what to feed their young children.

"Sometimes these nurses are just mean and wrong," another mum wrote.

"I'd be curious to know what training the health nurse received on nutrition during their time in university and prac? Lunchbox looks delish and balanced."

Others said parents should demand to see what food the nurse brings to work and compare it to their own.