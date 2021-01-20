Mum encourages teen sons to carry tampons in case female friends have menstrual 'accident'

Blogger and mum Tara Ahrens has revealed why her sons Micah and Elijah carry women's sanitary products with them. Photos / Tara Ahrens, Pinterest

A mum of two teenage boys has been praised after revealing she instructs her two sons to always carry tampons and sanitary pads on them in case any of their female friends have an "accident".

Blogger Tara Ahrens' idea was sparked after she felt the need to break the "gender taboo" and lack of understanding around menstruation.

Taking to CafeMom, the Indiana mum said her 16 and 17-year-old sons Micah and Elijah were reluctant to have a chat about periods.

But after it was explained how traumatising it could be for teenage girls to have an accident such as "bleeding through", they began to open up and understand how they could help.

"Most women and girls will tell you that merely talking about having your period in public is still pretty taboo," Tara wrote.

"But as the mum of a 10 and a half-year-old daughter and two teen sons, I'm hoping to change that."

Following a chat with her sons, they now help Tara shop for women's sanitary items at the supermarket and helped with purchasing their young sister's first bra.

"My teenage boys helped me shop today, which included buying their little sister's first bras because breasts happen," she wrote.

"Both boys carry a tampon and a pad in their backpacks in case one of their friends need one.

"Just a mum out here, trying to erase a gender taboo!

"Bleed-throughs happen. They are mortifying and can be traumatising. Kindness and understanding from any friend goes a long way. Be that person."

After purchasing both tampons and pads, the brothers then told their female and male friends about what they were doing.

They wanted the girls to know they would be on hand to help avoid an embarrassing accident if it ever occurred.

At first, the girls were initially embarrassed at being told but then became grateful.

When Elijah told his male friends, he was initially mocked by some but a number of boys said "cool dude" in support of his move.

"Like many public high schools, ours does not offer or sell period products.

"And with the student population being 60 per cent female, you can see how that can present a problem."

The boys always keep a supply of sanitary pads and tampons with them. Photos / Tara Ahrens, Pinterest

She continued: "Raising teenage boys is basically a constant cycle of laundry piles, feeding voracious hunger, nagging, laughter, and little, quick, teachable moments.

"Anything you can do to help them navigate the difference between things that are a big deal (like keeping your friends safe at parties, being aware of your surroundings, and the safety of others around you) and things that are NO big deal (like puberty, periods, and yes, bleed-throughs) can make a huge difference.

"As you normalise these things in your own family by regularly discussing them, they become normal to your kids, too.

"It's my hope that kids of all genders, including transgender kids, know that my boys are a safe place to get period supplies, should they ever need them.

"But it is an even bigger hope of mine that these small actions change the way kids in our high school handle and view the whole subject."

Tara and her boys have since received a heap of praise for their efforts to change the stigma around the touchy subject.

"My son will be the same. He knows periods suck. And it's not anything to be ashamed of. And if his girlfriend or friends get their period and they're unprepared he will have their back. Well done to that mum," one person wrote.

Another added: "I totally understand why and it's a great idea. Not every girl has access to pads or tampons or if you grow up with just a father around it can be really hard to deal with!"

A third said: "The idea that a menstrual cycle is considered taboo or gross, is absurd. It's a fact of nature, it happens, it's part of the life of a female, we males need to understand this, and if we're able to make things easier for them, then we should do it, whatever the case, whether it's sanitary items or comfort, it's the least we can do. This mum is doing a great job of stopping that stigma."