One mum has discovered what it feels like to regret the name she picked for her child. Photo / 123RF

One mum has discovered what it feels like to regret the name she picked for her child. Photo / 123RF

What happens if you decide you don't like your baby's name?

Picking a name is no easy feat. While some parents decide on their baby's name before its birth, others spend weeks after their little one's arrival pondering what will suit them best. And then there are some who choose a name they will come to regret.

The Sun newspaper in the UK has reported one mum revealed on Reddit that she deeply regrets the name she chose for her child.

Posting anonymously, the mum said she "regrets" her son's name and doesn't like it when people raise their eyebrows and ask her to repeat the name whenever she says it.

After explaining that she is French Canadian, the woman said, "The name we chose will sound totally normal to you, but here it is quite unusual because it's an English name.

"So, at the hospital, we chose to name our son Logan. My son is now six months old, and I am still not used to his name. It was difficult from the start to choose a name.

"A lot of names we loved didn't work well with my husband's name. We also had very different tastes for boys' names. So we waited until the last minute to choose.

"Logan was not the first choice for either of us, but it was the only name we both agreed on. We made the decision to give him an "original" name. I thought I could live well with that and defend my choice."

She added that by giving him an English name she believed it would help her son "stand out" and "give him an edge on the job market". However, six months later she has realised that she isn't "comfortable" with the name Logan.

"I don't live well with people raising an eyebrow or asking me to repeat. I don't want to change my son's name, but does anybody have a similar story?

"How long did it take for you to get used to it?"

Many Reddit users were supportive of the new mum and revealed their experience with name regret in the comment section.

One said, "I can see where you're coming from. I'm from Germany originally and a name like Logan would certainly be a bit odd there, so I imagine it'd be about the same in French Canada."

They went on to say, "You'll get used to it. He'll get used to it. And everyone around him will get used to it."

One person said, "I like the name Logan!" THe comment was backed by someone else who wrote, "Logan's a good name, don't sweat it."

Another said they didn't like their daughter's name but by around eight months when she had started walking around and showing her personality, they decided they were used to it and stuck with it.

"Now I can't imagine her with any other name!" they said.