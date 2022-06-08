Mum pierces one-day-old baby’s ear. Video / laraticoffical

A new mum has caused a stir by piercing her one-day-old daughter's ear in a hospital.

The mother, who posts under her daughter's name Lara on TikTok, shared a video of her newborn hours after she was born compared to her now at three months old.

The short clip of the tot wearing a tiny flower earring generated some negative comments.

"Oh my – why not wait with the earrings till she can say that she wants it herself?" one person asked.

"I don't think you should put piercings on your child unless they can tell you if they want them," another said.

"In my opinion, I think you should let the baby decide when they are older if they want their ears pierced or not," a third person added.

The mum took to the comments and explained why she pierced her daughter's ears at a young age.

"When they are 2-3 days old, they don't feel pain like a year or two!" she claimed

"The holes are given to them by neonatologists (doctors specialising in the care of newborns) in the hospital at birth."

The mother also claimed that babies' ear lobes are softer when they're really young so they won't experience pain from getting them pierced.

She said her daughter didn't react when her ears were pierced.

Some people defended the mum and didn't see anything wrong with it.

"I don't quite understand why everyone has such a big problem with the earrings," one person said.

"Y'all be crying about the earrings LMAO I got mine at the same age and I didn't die," another said.

"I don't get the drama of the ears?" a third person said.

"Mine were pierced when I was a baby, if I don't want earrings I just don't wear them. Glad I have fully healed holes."