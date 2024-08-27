Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Motivational speaker David Rush breaks 181st Guinness World Record

By Cathy Free
Washington Post·
6 mins to read
David Rush won another Guinness World Record by wrapping his wife, Jennifer Rush, in plastic cling wrap in 2021 in 1 minute 2 seconds. Photo / David Rush

David Rush won another Guinness World Record by wrapping his wife, Jennifer Rush, in plastic cling wrap in 2021 in 1 minute 2 seconds. Photo / David Rush

Motivational speaker David Rush was looking for a way to share a message about perseverance when he came up with a zany idea: He would teach himself to juggle blindfolded, and go for the Guinness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle