Updated

‘Motherhood is a trap. Marriage is a bad deal’: Feminist Corinne Maier on learning to be selfish

Daily Telegraph UK
By Celia Walden
14 mins to read
Corinne Maier advocates for female selfishness as a path to happiness and liberation, challenging societal expectations of women. Photo / Leonardo Cendamo, Getty Images

The French feminist provocateur’s ‘indecent’ insistence that women should prioritise themselves is jubilantly liberating.

It’s never too late to learn how to be selfish,” says Corinne Maier, grave-faced behind her heavy-rimmed

