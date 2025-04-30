She named it “Maddy” and has kept it close ever since, sleeping with it every night.
Footage released by the Cleveland Clinic shows Lisa Schein listening to the 8-year-old’s heartbeat using a stethoscope.
Moody then embraced Schein, expressing gratitude for the donation that gave her a second chance at life.
“It was a long embrace that solidified an unbreakable bond,” the Cleveland Clinic said of the moment.
Lisa Schein said: “I wanted to run up to Mireya, squeeze her and never let her go because that was all I had left of my girl. Meeting Mireya’s mom, Bianca, talking with her and hearing her story about Mireya’s illness was hard, but it helps to know a piece of Maddy lives on.
“I also loved being able to tell them stories about who Maddy was - about her infectious laugh and bubbly personality. I think that’s when my heart began to start healing.”