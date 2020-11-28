Website of the Year

Most memorable books of 2020: Māori wisdom, art, anger and apocalypse

8 minutes to read

Dr Hinemoa Elder.

2020 won't soon be forgotten. Neither will the books that Kiran Dass loved most.

Aroha: Māori Wisdom for a Contented Life Lived in Harmony with Our Planet
by Hinemoa Elder (Penguin Random House, $30)

Aroha: Māori Wisdom for a Contented Life Lived in Harmony with Our Planet, by Hinemoa Elder. Photo / Supplied
Proverb

