Most bogan baby names for 2022 revealed

The annual bogan baby name list is back and, as usual, there are numerous that will leave New Zealand and Australia shrouded in shame. Photo / Getty

With the re-emergence of the mullet, the bogan lifestyle and all its wonderful traits have made a roaring comeback over the past couple of years.

Whether it's the hair-do, fashion or music choices, New Zealander and Australians are embracing a return to their down-to-earth roots.

But some are even taking their bogan ways to the next level.

Parents are going back to the drawing board to invent brand-spanking-new names for their children - and some of them are truly horrible suggestions.

Without further ado, here are the best bogan baby names for 2022.

Best bogan names for girls

Brexleigh - It appears people love spelling out the "eigh" sound. And anything that sounds like it could be inspired by the term "Brexit" is never a great idea.

Iveighsee - You'd think the name Ivy would be short, sweet and easy to say. But no, parents have had to take something that works and make it difficult. Think of the teachers that have to struggle through saying Iveighsee every day.

Juul - Juul is originally a beautiful Dutch name meaning "youthful", but some parents are bestowing it on their innocent children as a nod to the ... wait for it ... vape brand. Aw, hell no.

Kardi - I don't know whether this is a tribute to Cardi B, or a nod to a bogan favourite of Bacardi and coke. Throw in a K for random spelling like the Kardashians and bogans will be well chuffed with their creation.

Kior - Karen LOVES the fake Dior handbag she bought in Thailand and her beloved staffie's name is Kiki, so it just makes sense for her to call her daughter Kior! Three K's just like the Kardashians…

Maevery - A blend of Avery and Maeve. What could possibly go wrong?

Miraccle - Their baby was such a miracle it was worth adding in a second C.

Salmon - Why? Why? Why? Why? Why? Why? Can someone please explain?

Samanda - Mash-up names don't often go well. And Samantha + Amanda hasn't done enough to enhance the reputation of mash-up names.

Best bogan names for boys

Brave - A name so brave you named your own child Brave. It's not only annoying for the general public, but also for the kid who has to live up to it. No one is happy.

Draven - A League of Legends character and a rock. That's not what you want to be named after.

Draxler - Not going to lie, this isn't the worst. It was likely inspired by German footballing star Julian Draxler who is considered a "baller".

Kashdon - If you didn't think Kash with a K was bogan enough, parents have thrown on a Don at the end just to bogan it up even more. So is it pronounced Kash-don or Kash-din?

Knoxlee - Is it pronounced Knox-LEE or KNOX-ley? At least they idn't try spell it Knowleigh. Sigh.

Ledgen - They're trying to be subtle but this is 100 per cent a brag about how their son is a LEGEND. Unfortunately they've butchered the spelling.

Maxon - You had the chance to call them Max, Maximilian or Maxwell but no, you just had to create a new name.

Roar - Making animal sounds should be left for when you're playing with young children, not when you're coming up with a name that'll stick with them for life.

Zaiken - Share a coke with ... Zaiken? He's never going to find his name on any knick-knacks or signs or mugs or anything personalised.

Zinc - Imagine if you're trying to put zinc on someone's nose and they shout out "I hate zinc!" It sure won't be a fun experience for your child named Zinc ...