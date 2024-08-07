Advertisement
Money month: Why women are still shortchanged on earning, saving and investing - Angela Meyer

By Angela Meyer
6 mins to read
The disconnect between women’s financial influence and their perception of economic power presents a unique opportunity for transformative change. Photo / 123rf

THREE KEY FACTS

  • A 2015 study by the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs found that women’s products cost 7% more than similar men’s products.
  • Women make 85% of consumer purchases.
  • According to the OECD, women perform over four hours of unpaid labour daily, compared to just over two hours for men.

In the second of our Money Month series, co-founder of Hi Money and Project Gender, Angela Meyer, shines a light on the state of New Zealand women’s financial lives.

OPINION

