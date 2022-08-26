Model's fury at 'disgusting' response to supermarket assault

Woman sexually assaulted buying groceries. Video / daisydelacroix1

A US woman whose bum was grabbed by a man while she was grocery shopping has been forced to shut down social media users who claimed she "asked for it" because of her outfit.

Daisy Delacroix shared CCTV footage of the moment an unknown man walked up behind her and touched her bottom as she walked down a supermarket aisle.

But the model was then horrified when some social media users – mainly men – claimed Delacroix "asked for it" because she was wearing a crop top and bike shorts.

"Just because women choose to show skin will never make it okay to ever sexually assault women," she wrote on a TikTok video of her wearing a string bikini while making a coffee.

"It will never make it okay to grab any woman just because of our bodies.

"Learn self control. It's disgusting how some of you think it's okay to touch a woman just because she's showing skin."

Delacroix had previously shared the surveillance footage of the incident which occurred in a California supermarket earlier that day.

Daisy Delacroix shared CCTV footage of the supermarket incident. Photo / @daisydelacroix1, TikTok

In the clip, Delacroix can be seen pushing a shopping trolley while browsing in the chilled meat section.

The man – who is wearing a hoodie and has not been identified – is seen walking up behind Delacroix before assaulting her.

In the video, she's clearly startled and walks off, scolding at him as she puts distance between them.

"This man walks up from behind, touches my butt and whispers in my ear, 'What's up baby?' " she wrote on the video, which has clocked more than 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

"I was in complete shock. I can't stress this enough, please be aware of your surroundings."

But while many were rightly stunned by the video, several male commentators were less than sympathetic, New York Post reported.

"You're not at Gold's Gym. Wear clothes and this won't happen," one sniped.

"Why would you wear that to go grocery shopping? You wanted the attention," claimed another.

A third tried to state Delacroix was "asking for it" before another man said: "If she respect herself he will not touch her. I personally will never let my wife wear these kind of clothes."

Delacroix wasn't having a bar of it, responding in the comments that any claim she was at fault for her outfit was "disgusting".

"Some of you men are outright disgusting in these comments. Don't tell me I shouldn't be wearing this," she said.

"I'm wearing a crop top and biker shorts. It's men like you are the problem. And that's just scary."

Many supported Delacroix, stating: "It doesn't matter what she's wearing, it's wrong."

"I can't believe people are saying it's what you're wearing, what is wrong with people?" one wrote.

"This has NOTHING to do with your outfit. It's all his own doing. He's an adult and knows right from wrong. I'm so sorry this happened to you," another said.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.​

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.