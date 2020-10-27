Model Ashley Graham reveals she's tried her own breast milk: 'It tastes good'

The supermodel revealed she's tasted her own breast milk before. Photo / Supplied

Ashley Graham thinks her breast milk "tastes good".

The 32-year-old model - who has 9-month-old son Isaac with husband Justin Irvin - candidly confessed to having sampled her own milk "more than once" and found it had a pleasant taste.

Playing a game of Never Have I Ever with the Ellen DeGeneres Show guest host Stephen t'Witch' Boss and his wife Allison Holker, Graham was the only one to raise a "Mama has" paddle when the presenter read out a card which said: "Never have I ever tried breast milk more than once."

Holker - who has Weslie, 12, Maddox, 4, and Zaia, 11 months, with her spouse - exclaimed: "What? You've tried breast milk?"

Graham replied: "Yes, I [had] a little bit. You know, just to try a little bit. It tastes good."

Holker replied: "No, I've never done that."

The model then admitted to having "squirted" her milk some distance.

She quipped: "Have you ever squirted it across the room? No? Is it just me?"

Elsewhere during the segment, Graham confirmed she had fallen asleep while breastfeeding.

She said: "Yes, definitely. A million times."

During her appearance on the show, the brunette beauty - who has long been a campaigner for body positivity - admitted she was pleased her own curves have been "starting a conversation".

She said: "It's about damn time my body is starting a conversation, I think we should be celebrating women of all shapes, ages and races. Whatever they identify as, I think that this is something that's really important.

"If my curves are going to start a conversation, let's keep it positive and let's let every other woman celebrate herself and her body. That's exactly what we should be doing, celebrate women for who they are."