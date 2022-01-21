M&M's has unveiled a "progressive" overhaul of its iconic characters to better represent themes such as female empowerment. Photo / M&M

M&M's has unveiled a "progressive" overhaul of its iconic characters to better represent themes such as female empowerment. Photo / M&M

M&M's has unveiled a "progressive" overhaul of its iconic characters to better represent themes such as female empowerment.

The Mars-owned chocolate brand has revealed the new look and feel of its multi-coloured, anthropomorphised characters, saying it is "on a mission to create a world where everyone feels they belong".

"As an iconic brand that's been around for over 80 years, it's really important that we're evolving over time as well, and one of the most powerful ways we can do that is through our beloved characters," M&M's global vice president Jane Hwang told Cheddar News.

"We've done a deep look at them both inside as well as out, in terms of reflecting new looks, personalities and backstories."

Your favorite M&Ms characters are getting a glow up.



Each color will reflect “new looks, personalities, and backstories,” says @mmschocolate Global Vice President Jane Hwang. pic.twitter.com/QvyUgj1okv — Cheddar News 🧀 (@cheddar) January 20, 2022

The Green M&M has ditched her high-heeled boots for sneakers, and will "better reflect empowerment and confidence and be known for more than just her shoes".

"You're going to see Green and Brown together being a supporting force for women who are throwing shine and not shade," Hwang said.

Orange, meanwhile, will suffer from anxiety issues to better reflect young people.

"You'll also see Orange really embrace his true self, worries and all, and not be afraid to express it," she said.

"We actually know Orange as the most relatable of the characters in the crew based on some conversations we've had with Gen Z, which we know is the most anxious generation."

The M&M's website includes new "profiles" for the characters: Yellow, Red, Orange, Brown, Blue and Green.

"Which M&M's character are you?" it reads. "The world needs all colours. Which one do you add to the mix?"

Green's bio says her "best quality" is "being a hypewoman for my friends".

"I think we all win when we see more women in leading roles, so I'm happy to take on the part of supportive friend when they succeed," it says.

Brown's says she's "not bossy, just the boss".

Hwang said M&M's would also be using a wider colour palette in its branding, and would be placing more emphasis on the ampersand in its name.

"It's a distinctive element of the M&M's logo that connects the two Ms together, and it's really a signal of our belief as a brand that we are better together," she said.

Reaction on social media was mixed.

"I will no longer be buying M&M's. I've had enough of this woke nonsense," one Twitter user wrote.

"Nobody asked for this. Especially women who have loved the Green M&M for years. Bring back the boots!" another said.

Did my shoes really break the internet? pic.twitter.com/ZaisgZ9QYZ — M&M'S (@mmschocolate) January 20, 2022

But others welcomed the change.

"Love this, thank you," one wrote.

"Even the people that are complaining about this are talking about inclusion, which is absolutely stellar. Very, very good job," another said.

Some used the opportunity to criticise Mars for its business practices.

"Y'all should worry more that you can only guarantee 24 per cent of the chocolate you buy didn't come from child slave labour," one person wrote, linking to a 2019 Washington Post article about child labour in Africa.