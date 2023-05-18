'I think that a timeless jewelry box will constantly be added to and mixing metals is a really beautiful way to do that.' Photo / Getty Images

A current jewellery trend is causing quite a raucous on the big bad web these days and it’s bordering on a low-rise jeans and shoulder pads level of controversy.

The topic of debate is none other than gold, silver and rose gold jewellery and if the three metals can mingle together or are strictly lone wolves when it comes to accessorising.

Metal-mixing is joining colour-clashing and ballet pumps in the trends pages this year and is, thus, heightening tensions amongst its advocates and adversaries.

Even out of the fashion magazines and in the streets, the new fad is either adored or loathed by jewellery wearers - not one soul is dangling on the fence.

So, to solve a common problem and to avoid a bijouterie riot online, we went straight to the experts to hear their stance on the contentious craze.

It’s a breath of fresh air

“It’s a great way to make your wardrobe feel fresh”. Photo / Instagram @zoeandmorgan

Michael Hill’s General Manager of Product and Buying, Claire James, shared her two cents on the style front-pager and - in her books - metal-mixing is a “big yes”.

“It’s a great way to make your wardrobe feel fresh”, says James. “Mixing and matching existing pieces, new pieces, old pieces in an unexpected way - I think it’s a much more modern way to wear your wardrobe”.

In fact, the contemporary trend plays right into Nick Von K’s quest for “fresh” and “new” concepts.

“Let’s make something unique, that’s just for you and tells your personal story.

“That’s what I’m passionate about, and mixing metals plays right into this philosophy”, says the famed Karangahape Road jeweller.

Zoe Williams, one of the co-founders of Zoe & Morgan, reflected on the trend and its connection with creative flair.

“Jewellery is an intimate expression of one’s style and personality, and its significance varies from person to person.

“But mixing metals offers more versatility to the wearer.”

It’s a break from tradition

“Over time, styles and trends kind of shift and move, and I think you become quite defined to a certain style for years if you stick with that traditional mantra.” Photo / Instagram @nickvonk

When asked why she thought there was such a taboo around mixing metals, James pondered on the history of jewellery-wearing and the traditional constructs holding the craft back.

“I think it’s a really antiquated kind of narrative that’s really old-school. There used to be rules that your jewellery needed to match your engagement and wedding ring so traditionally, and I think there wrote.

She went on, “Over time, styles and trends kind of shift and move, and I think you become quite defined to a certain style for years if you stick with that traditional mantra.”

Nick Von K has long been a breaker of rules, spitting in the face of tradition. Of course, the jeweller had a few words to say about the squashing of the taboo and the rise of mixed metal jewellery.

“I think this trend is simply other designers coming to the same conclusion, ‘why can’t we do this?’

“It’s a natural evolution away from traditional jewellery rules and into a modern aesthetic - the old jewellers will be turning in their graves!

“I say, why would you want to be like everyone else?”

It’s not going anywhere

“Jewellery’s emotional and sentimental." Photo / Instagram @michaelhill

When asked if the trend was here to stay or a fleeting after-thought, James seemed to think that metal-mixing wasn’t losing its popularity anytime soon.

“I just think there’ll be different executions of mixed metals in terms of whether it’s bold or it’s more fine. I think the trends of jewellery will change, but the actual principles of mixing your metals are definitely going to stay.”

“Jewellery’s emotional and sentimental. I’ve got pieces of jewellery that have been passed down to me from family that, whenever I wear that bracelet or that ring, it makes me think of that person.

“But I like to make it kind of more relevant to today by mixing it with other things.

It’s sustainable

“I think jewellery has this amazing way where it stands the test of time”. Photo / Instagram @zoeandmorgan

With metal-mixing not losing its shine anytime soon, the trend is adding another notch to its belt: sustainability.

With the mixing of silver and gold pieces on the table, jewellery saviors such as myself can wear more of their jewels at a time, thus putting spoils to good use more regularly and building a versatile collection to pass down to loved ones.

“I think jewellery has this amazing way where it stands the test of time”, says James. “It’s really good for the circular economy and, from that point of view, it’s really emotional. Jewellery’s an emotional product area.

“I think the fact that you can choose how you wear it and you can pass it on to your children or you know, key family members, but they can modernize it, is really important.

“So, I think that timeless jewellery box will constantly be added to and mixing metals is a really beautiful way to do that,” he adds.

It’s good for stacking

"Mixing metals is a really good way to show a stack and express your style.” Photo / Instagram @michaelhill

Jewellery aficionado James shared some tips on modern ways to wear your mixed metals: in a stack.

“It’s a really great way to differentiate your layers. So, I think like wrist wear and bracelets are really good layered. Having a mixture of like a really bold piece with a really fine piece. A mixed colouration is really key to achieving a look.

“It’s really rare now that I would ever wear one necklace. Mixing metals is a really good way to show a stack and express your style.”

It’s a form of rule-breaking

"In this ring, I have the pink flamingoes in Pink Gold, the sunset in Yellow Gold and the waves in Platinum. I've used 3 different metal colours to bring forth the design, I think it's creative and fun." Photo / Nick Von K

More than a sustainable stacking tool, Williams views the trend as a sign of rebellion and a sort of revolution against traditional jewellery practices.

“We’ve long thrown out the rulebook on jewellery do’s and dont’s - freedom is a big part of our ethos”, says Zoe of her eponymous brand.

“It provides an opportunity to experiment and break free from the confines of a single metal.”

Nick Von K chimed in with the breaking of boundaries and even went so far as to challenge his jewellery regulars to venture into the grounds of metal mixing.

“Sometimes I have customers who say to me ‘I can only wear silver, or gold, or pink gold’ etc. - one colour only. But I always gently question this when I hear it because to me there is no good reason for these imposed limitations.

“I feel like it boils down to ‘You’re not allowed to do that’ - but I say why not?? Since I was a child I’ve always challenged rules that don’t make sense to me, and my design style is one where I’ve always pushed the boundaries.”



























