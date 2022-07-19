Kayla Itsines has sold her health and fitness app to a US-tech giant. Video / SWEAT

Kayla Itsines has sold her health and fitness app to a US-tech giant. Video / SWEAT

Multi-millionaire fitness mogul Kayla Itsines has announced her engagement to her boyfriend of one year, Jae Woodroffe.

The 31-year-old, who has a social media following of more than 40 million, confirmed the sweet news on Instagram this morning, proudly showing off her diamond ring in a series of photos taken after her 29-year-old fiance popped the question.

"YES #engaged @jaewoodroffe @itsjlahhere," the SWEAT app co-founder captioned the post.

Kayla Itsine, co-founder of multi-million-dollar fitness empire SWEAT, has announced she is engaged for a second time. Photo / Instagram

Woodroffe also shared the news on his Instagram, writing alongside a picture of the pair: "When you know you know @kayla_itsines."

The couple went public with their relationship in January this year, following Itsines' shock 2020 split from ex-fiance Tobi Pearce, with whom she shares two-year-old daughter Arna Leia.

Tobi Pearce and Kayla Itsine split in 2020, after eight years and a daughter together. Photo / Instagram

"Meet Jae, everyone! My best friend for years and now, partner," Itsines captioned a photo of the pair.

"For all those people replying to my stories saying 'you look really happy' … thank you!! I am," she later updated the caption to read.

Itsines and Pearce, who she founded SWEAT with, were together for eight years before calling it quits in August 2020, 16 months after announcing their engagement.

"After eight years, Tobi and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple. We will always be family, and remain good friends and devoted parents to Arna," Itsines posted at the time.

"We have grown up together in Adelaide, sharing a lifetime of experiences and special memories from moving into our first apartment and starting SWEAT from our lounge room to becoming parents to our beautiful daughter.

"Our friendship remains strong as we parent Arna together and run SWEAT as business partners. Thank you for your support and kindness during this time."

The former couple built the fitness empire – which they sold for $400 million to US tech giant iFIT Health & Fitness Inc last year – throughout their relationship, starting with the Bikini Body Training company, which they later renamed.

When Itsines announced the takeover, she reassured members SWEAT would remain a stand-alone brand, with the "epic change" meaning more fitness variety when users open the app.

"I will still be your trainer and all of our programs are not changing or going anywhere," she said.

"iFIT is a global health and fitness technology company that will invest in SWEAT to strengthen our member experience. They will also help us expand into other countries and diversify our workout content which is so exciting."