Mike Tindall under fire for claiming Covid-19 benefit for his business

Zara Tindall's husband Mike has claimed a Covid-19 benefit on top of his already impressive earnings. Photo / Getty Images

Ex-England rugby star Mike Tindall has been getting support from the UK government for his business - although he's reportedly worth over £15 million (NZ$28 million).

Tindall, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara, sought government aid for the firm that looks after his speaking engagements, according to The Sun.

He was named the world's fourth-richest rugby player by Ruck magazine last year, but now he's claimed Covid-19 support through the UK's furlough scheme.

Accounts filed in December for his firm Kimble Trading Ltd state that "The outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent restrictions imposed have led to a number of events in 2020 being cancelled.

"The company has taken advantage of all available government aid in order to support the business and its employees through the crisis."

The accounts show that the company has only one staff member, presumably Tindall himself. And it appears on a government list of companies using the financial aid scheme, which pays 80 per cent of a worker's salary.

One UK MP Nigel Mills said it was "a bit rich" for Tindall to be taking money from the public purse.

Forensic accountant Steve Hale looked at Tindall's business accounts, which are published every year.

He told The Sun, "Under normal circumstances, Mike Tindall appears to make most of his money through share dividends and interest-free loans from his company. Over the years he has 'borrowed' nearly £330,000, and every year he adds to this 'debt'.

"It's a way of taking money out of the business while paying less tax in the short term.

Tindall played for England in the 2011 Rugby World Cup. Photo / File

"He will also pay himself a small salary — small enough that he won't have to pay National Insurance on it, probably around £730 a month.

"The furlough scheme will pay 80 per cent of that salary, so he's probably getting around £584 a month.

"What he's done is not illegal and is similar to what many small businessmen have done during this pandemic. But I guess most of them don't have the resources and connections he does."

The furlough scheme is costing UK taxpayers at least £50 billion and was designed to help save businesses at risk from Covid

A spokesperson for Tindall claimed he hadn't been personally furloughed, but wouldn't answer any more questions. They also disagreed with the figures reached by Hale.

Tindall and Zara share the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire with her mother Princess Anne.

The couple revealed in December that they are expecting their third child.