Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Mike Puru: David Lomas Investigates may drop a few DNA bombshells

4 minutes to read
A new season of David Lomas Investigates has started - just in time for the colder autumn evenings. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A new season of David Lomas Investigates has started - just in time for the colder autumn evenings. Photo / Jason Oxenham

NZ Herald
By: Mike Puru

OPINION:

A new season of David Lomas Investigates has started back on the box - just in time for the colder autumn evenings.

It's a show where people are trying to put together missing pieces

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.