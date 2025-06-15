Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Meta users don’t know their intimate AI chats are out there for all to see

By Naomi Nix, Nitasha Tiku
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta, said that one of the main reasons why people used Meta AI was to talk through difficult conversations they need to have with people in their lives. Photo / David Paul Morris, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta, said that one of the main reasons why people used Meta AI was to talk through difficult conversations they need to have with people in their lives. Photo / David Paul Morris, Bloomberg via Getty Images

A man wants to know how to help his friend come out of the closet. An aunt struggles to find the right words to congratulate her niece on her graduation. And one guy wants to know how to ask a girl - “in Asian” - if she’s interested in older

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle