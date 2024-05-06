Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth arrive on the green carpet at the 2024 Met Gala. Hemsworth is one of the co-chairs for the event. Photo / Getty Images

The 2024 Met Gala is finally here, and A-listers are arriving on the white and green carpet decked out in their floral best, according to the dress code “The Garden of Time”.

The star-studded event celebrates the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which will be available to view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 to September 2.

The co-chairs on the night include Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, along with Vogue icon Anna Wintour. The event is available to stream on Vogue’s YouTube channel in New Zealand. Read on to see all the best looks from the carpet.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Met Gala co-chair Chris Hemsworth has arrived with Elsa Pataky.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, another co-chair for the Gala (who explored fantasy with This is Me ... Now) arrives in a classic J-Lo look wearing Schiaparelli.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain hits the red carpet early too - she is on duty for the event as a US Vogue correspondent.

Rebecca Ferguson

A member of the stylish cast of Dune, Rebecca Ferguson walks the cream carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Zendaya

Zendaya.

Challengers and Euphoria star Zendaya stuns on the carpet.

Baz Lurhmann and Catherine Martin

Baz Luhrmann - who contributed to the design of the carpet this year - and his wife Catherine Martin in matching green ensembles.

Mindy Kaling

Award-winning actor, producer and screenwriter Mindy Kaling arrives.

