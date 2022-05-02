Kylie, Kim and Kendall are well-versed in Met Gala dressing and red carpet parading. Photo / Getty Images

The Kardashian-Jenner family have come a long way since it was reported that Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour would not allow even Kim to attend the fashion world's biggest annual event.

In 2013, the 41-year-old billionaire made it in on a technicality - she was the plus-one of the event's main act: Kanye West.

Kim made it onto the red carpet in 2013 as Kanye West's plus one. Photo / Getty Images

But almost 10 years on, Kim and all her family - except one - have reportedly been invited to this year's glamorous charity night in New York, often referred to as "the Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets".

According to Page Six, Kim and sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, plus mum Kris, are all set to take to the red carpet to parade their take on this year's theme: Gilded Glamour. The invitation is a first for Kourtney and Khloe.

However, there's one sibling who, given his refusal to attend red carpets, is expected to not have received an invite from Vogue editor Wintour.

Rob Kardashian, currently embroiled in a legal battle with ex Blac Chyna over the cancellation of their show Rob & Chyna, is rarely seen at events.

Rob Kardashian, seen here in 2016 with Blac Chyna, is understood not to have received an invitation to the Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

And given the dress code for this year's even is "white tie" - think tailcoats and floor-length gowns, it seems unlikely the Kardashian brother would be enticed to partake.

While it won't be known just who of the invited members of the famous reality TV show family will show up, according to Page Six, the new partners of the sisters are also expected to have made the list this year: Kim's Pete Davidson and Kourtney's fiance Travis Barker.

The most seasoned among the sisters when it comes to Vogue and the approving eye of Anna Wintour are Kim and Kendall, who have both posed for Vogue covers and attended the Met Gala several times.

Kendall and Kim at last year's event: "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion". Photo / Getty Images

Youngest sister, Kylie, has attended the event four times.

