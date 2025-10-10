A high school teacher from Rotorua thanked her for the podcast, saying it opened a door for her students to chat about mental health because of the famous faces who were opening themselves up to listeners.

“Everyone thinks that everyone’s got their s*** together, and then you realise, the more you go on, that no one really does,” she says. “We’re all kind of making it up as we go along and just hoping for the best.”

From Wellington Paranormal actor and Hauraki host Mike Minogue’s struggles with panic attacks (“I never knew he was clutching the studio computer trying to calm himself at times”) to journalist Paddy Gower’s battle with alcoholism and “That Guy” Leigh Hart’s divorce, Grey has chatted to some of our most well-known personalities about their struggles in an attempt to quash stigmas and start wider conversations.

“I think vulnerability kind of connects a lot more than perfectionism,” she says. “Being honest, that’s like the bridge, I think, between isolation and connection.”

Her inspiration for the podcast came from a few things: a 25% increase in anxiety and depression worldwide since the Covid-19 pandemic, and her conversations with colleagues in the media about New Zealand’s big mental health challenges.

“I’ve got an audience to talk to. You can throw out the numbers and the telephone lines and websites to go to, but I think [it’s great] if you have something tangible to listen to,” she says.

“You may not take the advice of someone who’s on the end of the phone who you don’t know, but you might listen to someone who you respect and see their take on things, and then you might want to actually put into practice what they’re saying as opposed to advice from a stranger.”

Those who shared their stories to help others were brave, Grey says.

“Your struggles can be out there for everyone to see. Or if you are going to break down publicly, everybody knows about it,” she says.

“It’s also hard to deflect comments about you, and if you’ve got a fear of rejection, it’s a bit tricky. I think some people get into the celebrity side of things because they think they will get accolades and adoration, and then they’re not quite willing for the other side of the coin.”

Radio Hauraki presenter and host of Mental as Anything podcast Angelina Grey in NZME's Radio Hauraki studio. Photo / Alyse Wright

But when it comes to mental health, everyone is affected, not just those in the headlines, and Grey hopes that, in some way, the bridge between isolation and connection can help provide a talking point for better health outcomes.

“The more celebrities that come out, it just gives us permission to talk about it a little more. The connection between actually taking the impetus to go and talk to someone, sometimes to have that bridge, it’s hearing somebody else do it,” she says.

“Everyone’s got something to carry, and it’s really easy to judge. You might see some guy in the queue at the gas station who’s being impatient and being a right d***, so you get angry. Maybe you don’t know that he’s just found out his dad’s dying of cancer or something.”

The podcast also drills into strategies and mindsets used to improve mental health, with a few sticking out in Grey’s mind including her conversation with comedian Dai Henwood, who was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2020.

“The Dai one, in some ways, was a really joyous podcast. We’ve been friends for years, and to hear how he’s framing things, it was a beautiful way for everyone to learn how to live,” Grey recalls.

“These people that you know and see on your telly screens, it’s nice to know a bit more about them – and feeling like you might have something in common.”

For listeners who might not know where to turn in times of struggle, Grey says she’s learned that taking that first step can be one of the most helpful things to move forward.

“Find someone who is a good listener, and don’t be afraid to reach out. Someone’s always got time, so don’t feel like you’re a burden,” she says.

“The other side of that is, for people who know people going through a hard time, it’s really important to learn to be a listener. Sometimes, it might just be about hearing what they have to say and holding space.”

