'Breaking point': Melinda Gates opens up about ex-husband Bill's affair. Video / CBS

Melinda Gates reached a "breaking point" before finally filing for divorce from her husband Bill Gates.

In an interview with Gayle King set to air on CBS Mornings on March 3, Melinda opened up about what led to their split after 27 years of marriage, reports E! News.

The 57-year-old said she was an "emotional wreck" after announcing their divorce and shed a "lot of tears for many days", lying on the carpet and thinking "How can this be? How can I get up? How am I going to move forward?"

A preview of the interview shows King asking the billionaire philanthropist about the New York Times report that her ex-husband "sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company in the year 2000". A spokesperson for Bill later confirmed the report, but said it had "ended amicably".



Melinda told King she had forgiven Bill and they had "worked through some of that". But she added that there "came a point in time where there was enough there that I realised it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had".

Melinda Gates and Bill Gates in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Melinda went on to share that sometimes her sadness turned into anger as she tried to manage her emotions in the "grieving process" after the split - but now she is looking ahead to the future.

"I mean, this is painful stuff," she continued.

"And at the end of the day though, I started on this journey of healing, and I feel like I'm starting to get to the other side.

"And I do feel like I'm turning a page in the chapter now. I mean, it's 2022, and I'm actually really excited about what's to come and life ahead for me."

The couple first announced they were divorcing in May last year.

The 65-year-old Microsoft founder announced the split on Twitter.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," the couple said in a joint statement.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue to work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.

"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."