She claimed to have added ashes to pasta sauce. Photo / File / Getty Images

Warning: May cause distress

An Australian woman has shocked the hosts of a popular radio show by claiming to have eaten the cremated remains of her grandmother.

“Cheyenne” called the Fifi, Fev and Nick show’s ‘Cashfessional’ segment to make the outrageous claim, getting right to the heart of the matter when she told Brendan ‘Fev’ Fevola: “I ate my Nan”.

“My Nan passed away in August last year and got cremated,” she continued.

“My family and myself were grieving, so we went over to Mum’s one night and we thought to cheer her up again… let’s eat Nan.”

As the stunned hosts listened on, Cheyenne said she had eaten some of the ashes from a bowl - but it got even worse.

“After I did it once, I got Mum to do it because I didn’t want to be alone in it. But that’s not the only part of the story… this is the part I’ve told nobody,” she said ominously.

She revealed that her brother had recently been released from jail and she decided to play a prank on him.

“I put some of Nan’s ashes in the pasta sauce,” Cheyenne said through giggles.

The conversation then took a spiritual turn with Cheyenne claiming that her grandmother would “live on through me forever” after her gross act.

Fevola said: “I’m a little bit shocked. I don’t get shocked too often.”

The unsubstantiated claim of Nan-eating is unfortunately not the first time that human ashes may have been consumed.

In 2018, a student at a California school brought cookies in for her classmates which allegedly contained her grandfather’s ashes.

Authorities said at the time that the story was credible and students claimed they knew what the cookies contained before they sampled them.

One said of the texture: “If you ever ate sand as a kid, you know, you can kind of feel it crunching in between your teeth. So, there was a little tiny bit of that.”