A hardworking dad’s “little treat” has unexpectedly changed his family’s life.

A hardworking dad has been left utterly shocked after discovering he had won the lotto, reports news.com.au.

The Melbourne man from Doncaster was the only division one winner in Tuesday’s draw, which bragged the prize of $20 million (NZ$21.9 million).

The lotto-winner had just ended his early morning shift when he was told the news about his life-changing victory.

“I found out at 3am in the morning after my shift,” he revealed.

“I discovered it when I went to purchase a ticket into Powerball’s $60 million (NZ$65.76 million) draw for (Thursday) night. It was such a shock.

“I don’t really need to worry about tomorrow night’s draw anymore – I’ve got $20 million.”

A hardworking father said he is “still shaking” after an early morning call changed his family’s life forever thanks to a massive lotto win. Photo / Getty Images

The dad revealed that he had spent more than 10 years buying lotto tickets after his morning shifts, dubbing it a “treat to myself.

“My wife is happy, my daughter is very happy,” he said.

“It (the win) is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The lucky man’s winning numbers were 5, 35, 37, 14, 21, 12 and 22, and the supplementary numbers were 46, 47 and 17.

The dad said he would use the winnings to help his family.

“Most importantly, I’ll help my family. I’ll share it around,” he said.

“I’ve got some loans to pay off, starting with my house mortgage.”

He bought the winning ticket at BP Prahran on 500 Malvern Rd, Prahran.