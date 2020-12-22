Melbourne Christmas lights bring Premier Dan Andrews hit remix to light

Daniel Andrews is the Victorian Premier. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria's Premier Daniel (Dan) Andrews' famous "get on the beers' remix" has been turned into full-blown Christmas light shows at homes in Victoria, and they're incredible.

One video was posted on Facebook, which you can watch here, while another has also been getting attention.

Andrews first said the iconic line "get on the beers" earlier this year as pubs and restaurants were forced to shut across the state.

"You won't be able to go to the pub because the pub is shut", Andrews said at a press conference.

IMPORTANT (sound on pls) pic.twitter.com/GfPaLsaJT6 — 🎄🎄🎄 don we now our Gordy parrel 🎄🎄🎄 (@GordyPls) December 21, 2020

"That doesn't mean you can have all your mates around to (your) home and get on the beers, that's not appropriate," he said.

The comments quickly became a barometer of the coronavirus pandemic, with Victorians stuck in lockdown wondering when they could next "get on the beers".

The line was remixed by Mashd N Kutcher and quickly became a hit, even being played at a Perth nightclub.

The hit remix was even number two on iTunes in November.

"Oh wow this is actually the best. Whoever you are, you went to so much effort," one Facebook user wrote.

"The best thing of 2020!!!" said another.

"If there's an award for Xmas lights, they win hands down," a third user wrote.

The light show is in Kings Park, about 40 minutes from the city.

In April this year, Andrews said that no one could "get on the beers" in Victoria during their harsh lockdown.

"You won't be able to go to the pub, because the pub is shut. That doesn't mean you can have all your mates around to home, and get on the beers. That's not appropriate. It's not essential, it's not needed and all it will do is spread the virus."

As expected, the speech was quickly turned into a remix, made from YouTubers Mash'd N Kutcher.

That remix hit number two on the iTunes charts, beating some of the biggest artists.

But who is the genius behind the light show?

Melbourne resident Minh Tuan Nguyen, 21, said he wanted to do something special, but a little different for Christmas this year.

"It's something I whipped up myself - I learned from the internet.

"It took me about 15 days to set up the lights, and 10 to 14 days to program each song on the computer."

As an aspiring lighting designer, Nguyen has been setting up Christmas lights for the past six years.