Melania Trump wishes her son Barron happy birthday on Twitter, and the internet has feelings

Donald, Melania and Barron Trump at the White House in August 2020. Photo / AP

Melania Trump has wished her son Barron a happy 15th birthday on Twitter.

The former first lady of the United States posted a heavily filtered photo of balloon numbers 15, writing "Happy birthday BWT" alongside three heart emojis.

The public post received a mixed reaction, with some people accusing the choice of photo of being "quite morbid" and a "strange" choice.

But others defended Melania, saying it was unnecessary criticism from "Trump haters" and the post was simply "a mother celebrating her son".

Happy birthday BWT ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8AVZEhLeMg — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) March 20, 2021

Despite his father's four-year term in the White House, little is known about Barron.

The youngest member of the Trump family and Melania Trump's only child with the former president, Barron spent most of the past four years out of the spotlight – no easy feat considering his headline-making father.

At the beginning of Donald Trump's term, the White House appealed for Barron's privacy to be respected, saying in a statement: "It is a long-standing tradition that the children of presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight.

"The White House fully expects this tradition to continue."

But Barron's low profile sometimes had the opposite effect, prompting wild rumours and unfounded speculation that there was a reason why he wasn't more public.

TikTok users started a campaign to "save" Barron from his family last year after several people used the video app to claim he does not agree with his father's politics and was unhappy in the White House.

"He's just a kid. I feel like he's different than his father," one user wrote in their video caption, while another wrote that they feel "he secretly hates his family".

"He just wants to be a normal boy, going to games, parties and play on console, but his father isn't allowing it," one creator commented.

Barron contracted coronavirus alongside his parents last year, with Melania Trump later saying she had been fearful for her son after finding out he had tested positive.

"My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," she wrote in a candid article.

Since Donald Trump lost last year's election, Barron hasn't been seen in public.

While he was understood to be on the same departing flight from the White House to Florida as the rest of his family, Barron opted to remain on the jet rather than join his older siblings on the tarmac to listen to his father's speech.