Meghan's mental health bombshell set to be revealed in Oprah tell-all

Meghan Markle will share shocking claims about her struggle with mental health during her time spent in the UK and the depths it led her to, it has been revealed.

According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex will also open up about her experiences with racism in Britain during her sit-down interview with Oprah (airing on Tuesday at 7.30pm on TV3 in New Zealand).

But the most shocking revelations will come when Meghan opens up about the breakdown that led to her and Harry quitting royal life and leaving the country.

Oprah herself was stunned to hear just how bad things got for Meghan behind palace walls, saying in the trailer, "You've said some pretty shocking things here ... wait, hold up, wait a minute."

A TV insider told Page Six: "What Meghan says is very, very serious and upsetting."

Trailers show Markle poised to say that life with the royals, known as "the Firm", was "almost unsurvivable".

ITV's Chris Ship said this week: "I know that she is going to mention things like mental health and the impact of being in the UK had on her mental health.

"I know that she's going to mention about the press intrusion, but also she's going to raise the issue of race in Britain."

Markle made it clear how much she was struggling in her 2019 interview with British reporter Tom Bradby during her royal tour of Africa.

Bradby asked if she was okay, and Markle, whose son Archie was then just a couple of months old, responded: "Not many people have asked if I'm okay."

"Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn – you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot."

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly dreading the upcoming interview and don't want to be involved in the "soap opera".

A royal source told Page Six: "William and Catherine could not be more discreet. They don't want to get involved in this public b**** fest, but I am sure that William is desperately sad about all this."

Meghan is set to reveal the truth about her time in the UK in a tell-all interview with Oprah airing next week. Photo / CBS

In teaser clips from the interview, Meghan refers to the royal family as "the Firm".

"How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?" Oprah asks.

"I don't know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent when there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," says Meghan.

"And if that comes with [the] risk of losing things ... there's a lot that's been lost already."

Earlier clips released to tease next week's interview showed Meghan silent while Oprah and Harry spoke.

An earlier clip showed Oprah asking Meghan: "Were you silent, or were you silenced?"

And Harry appeared to make a pointed reference to his father Charles and the rest of the royals for failing to support his mother Princess Diana.

"You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Princess Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago," he said.

"Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."

• CBS presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will broadcast Tuesday, March 9 at 7:30pm on Three.

