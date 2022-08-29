Princess Diana, photographed in 1991, and Meghan Markle, covering The Cut. Photos / Patrick Demarchelier, Campbell Addy

Meghan Markle is The Cut's latest cover star - but royal fans have picked up on an eerie detail in her cover photograph.

The Duchess of Sussex was snapped wearing a black turtleneck with her hair slicked back, minimal make-up and green earrings, with Meghan: The Duchess written on the cover.

The royals are reportedly concerned that Meghan is "overshadowing" the week of the anniversary of Princess Diana's death by doing a major magazine cover.

Presenting our Fall Fashion issue cover star: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.



She’s left the Firm behind. Harry’s found a polo team in Santa Barbara. The kids are doing great. Now she's ready for her own next act. @AllisonPDavis reports: https://t.co/6BkWogbIdJ pic.twitter.com/bBpfn0IS1l — The Cut (@TheCut) August 29, 2022

But some also spotted some similarities between Meghan's cover and a photo of Diana that was taken by Patrick Demarchelier in 1991.

The black-and-white snap shows Diana with a similar expression, also wearing a black turtleneck.

The French photographer, who died in April this year, was best known for his photographs of the Princess of Wales. One of his photos appeared on the cover of Vogue's 1991 December issue and was widely credited with giving her a more accessible image.

Diana described him as a "dream" to work with. One of his portraits of her was later put on display in the National Portrait Gallery in London.

The comparisons between Meghan and Diana don't end there. The journalist who interviewed the Duchess for The Cut wrote that Meghan's story is starting to sound all too familiar.

Princess Diana by Patrick Demarchelier for British Vogue, 1991 and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle by Campbell Addy for The Cut, 2022. pic.twitter.com/2TIleSWWTm — James Crawford-Smith (@jrcrawfordsmith) August 29, 2022

Allison P. Davis wrote, "As Harry battled on her behalf with the tabloids one stern statement after another, it was all becoming too eerily reminiscent of Princess Diana.

"Or maybe it's because by the time she met and married Harry, she was already a fully formed American woman: self-made, self-refined. She had desires and goals and a fan base. And while she was a fine actress, the job she is best at is envisioning a life for herself and getting it."

"That specific type of very American ambition isn't really compatible with being a princess. Though it is compatible with her current life, which seems to be the best of all worlds: a palace in a better climate, still culturally considered royalty while having freedom from the royal family, a level of celebrity that exceeds what she could have gotten through Suits or the Tig, a neighbour with mini-pigs."

Meghan spoke out about the royal family during the interview, claiming her husband Prince Harry has "lost" his relationship with his father Prince Charles, and revealing how "happy" she was to leave Britain.

A source told Page Six that Meghan didn't know when the story would be published.

But it comes just two days before her husband and his brother Prince William will mark 25 years since they lost their mother Diana.

She was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, at just 36 years old.