A new bombshell book has revealed Meghan Markle's surprising reputation among Hollywood publicists. Photo / Getty Images

It seems Meghan Markle's reputation has once again preceded her.

A new book has emerged revealing that before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, the Suits star had a reputation among marketers of luxury brands.

Tina Brown, the author of The Diana Chronicles and former editor of Vanity Fair, has turned her attention to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in her new book, The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil.

The Sun has reported that in the book Brown claims the Duchess was "hungry for luxury freebies even after joining the royal family" and "thought they needed her more than she needed them".

"She won a reputation among the marketers of luxury brands of being warmly interested in receiving bags of designer swag,"

Brown then claimed Meghan Markle wanted "leading lady" status in the UK and once she claimed the royal title she still tried to secure freebies from luxury brands.

Brown revealed an old email in the book which saw the Duchess tell her team, "Make sure [the publicist] knows that she can still send me anything. She's always been one of the good ones."

The Palace Papers then claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "addicted to drama" before investigating the alleged row between the Duke, Duchess and Angela Kelly, the Queen's personal aide.

The Duchess and Angela Kelly, the Queen's aide, reportedly had a misunderstanding over which tiara would be worn at the royal wedding. Photo / Getty Images

According to Brown, the Duchess and Kelly had a mishap over which tiara she would wear at her royal wedding to Prince Harry, and treated Kelly as she would treat a Hollywood stylist.

Brown wrote, "Meghan did not – or could not – perceive the difference between the Queen's personal aide and a contract stylist at NBC Universal."

She also wrote the Duchess's opinion of "they need her more than she needs them" continued on from her free swag bag days into the royal family with the Suits star viewing her place in the family as something "equivalent of a blockbuster film".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to comment on the claims of the book.