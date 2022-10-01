Television host Trisha Goddard is adamant Meghan is the victim of bullying. Video / Nine Network

A new book claims Meghan Markle was furious with an issue of Vanity Fair because she thought the cover featuring her was racist.

According to excerpts from Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown published in The Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex was upset with the headline of the magazine's October 2017 issue, titled "She's Just Wild About Harry", which she and her then-boyfriend Prince Harry noticed is the name of a blackface number performed by Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney in the 1939 film Babes in Arms.

"They [Harry and Meghan] tried to get it changed online, because [they thought] it had been racially motivated," a source told author Valentine Low.

The former actress was apparently so angry with the headline, she wanted to fire her newly hired public relations adviser, Keleigh Thomas Morgan, from the US public relations company, Sunshine Sachs.

Meghan was "ecstatic" to do the piece, but was annoyed that the magazine focused on her relationship with Harry instead of her acting and philanthropy.

"She did not like the photographs. She thought the story was negative," the source said.

"She was upset that it was about Harry, not about her."

The Duchess of Sussex in traditional cloak at Te Papaiouru marae in Rotorua. Photo / David Rowland

This is not the first time reports have surfaced about Meghan and Vanity Fair.

In Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, British journalist Tom Bower said Meghan had been under strict orders from Harry's public relations team to steer clear of sensitive topics, including politics, race and her relationship with the prince.

Meghan had convinced Harry the article would focus on the celebration of the 100th episode of Suits, the TV show that the actress was filming in Toronto, where the interview was conducted.

However, Vanity Fair contributing editor Sam Kashner confessed he had never heard of the TV show or Meghan, and asked her about her relationship with Harry.

Meghan Markle's Vanity Fair cover shoot in October 2017. 'I'm Just Wild About Harry' is the name of a blackface number performed in 1939. Photo / Peter Lindbergh / YouTube / M Taylor

"We're a couple. We're in love," she famously replied.

"I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time," Meghan said in the article.

The interview was "like a thunderclap", writes Bower.

He said it triggered sensational reactions, like the idea that Meghan had used her relationship with Harry to promote herself.

The Hollywoodisation of the royal family had sealed Meghan's fate as Harry's fiancee.