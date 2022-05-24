Meghan Markle and her father Thomas, 77, who has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected stroke. Photos / Agencies, composite

Meghan Markle and her father Thomas, 77, who has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected stroke. Photos / Agencies, composite

Meghan Markle's father Thomas has suffered a major stroke, and lost his speech, according to reports.

Kiwi journalist Dan Wootton has reported Markle, 77, is receiving "urgent medical treatment in an American hospital".

"I am devastated to report this news, just seven days before Thomas would have joined me in London to celebrate the Queen's 70th year on the throne for a TV special on my GB News show, fulfilling his long-held wish to visit Windsor Castle," Wootton wrote in the Daily Mail.

"I have been aware of the stroke since this morning and had agreed with both Thomas and his distraught daughter Samantha not to report the news while he underwent further tests to establish the severity of the stroke.

"But a high-profile American website has received information from within the hospital, meaning news of his stroke was about to break."

Markle was pictured arriving on an ambulance stretcher in Tijuana, Mexico, on Monday, reported The Sun. TMZ reported he had been transported across the border to a hospital in Chula Vista, California.

"Thomas couldn't actually speak to paramedics, and had to write down his symptoms on a piece of paper," reported TMZ.

Duchess Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle reportedly suffered a “major stroke” earlier today and is being treated in a USA hospital.



He was set to fly to the UK in a few days to make a number of media appearances during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations. — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) May 24, 2022

The Duchess of Sussex's father wore an oxygen mask to help him breathe and was accompanied by paramedics.

Thomas Markle pulled out of Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018 after he had a heart attack – and had to undergo surgery to repair the damage.

He was due to walk his daughter down the aisle. Prince Charles performed that duty instead.

Thomas Markle said at the time: "I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle."

Wootton said Samantha Markle had told him: "My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying. He just needs some rest. It's a travesty how much he's been tortured and how much he's had to go through thanks to my sister's disregard the past few years. That is unforgivable."